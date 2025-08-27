PKL Finals Through the Years: Who Won the Pro Kabaddi Trophy

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 is about to begin soon, and fans expect a new winner, since 2025 is all about breaking the curses. RCB lifting the IPL, Hobart Hurricanes winning the BBL, South Africa winning an ICC title, and what's next, maybe Tamil Thalaivas winning the PKL. But do you think you know a lot about PKL Champions in every season? If yes, then take this quiz to know about your PKL knowledge when it comes to the Champions.