Quiz: PKL's Most Iconic Rivalries – How Many Do You Know

Every league is known for having its own El Clásico, which fans enjoy more than the finals themselves. And this has also been the case for the Pro Kabaddi League, as this tournament has not just entertained fans with the intense raids or fierce tackles, but also some high-stakes showdowns that defined the game's legacy. These matches are not just about winning or losing; it is about the pride and legacy of the teams involved in the rivalries. But do you remember them all? Take this quiz to test out how much you know about PKL rivalries.