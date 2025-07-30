Cricket Quiz: Don't Call Yourself Delhi Capitals Fan if you can't score 10/10 Here

For the people living in Delhi, the happiness of IPL success might not match that of fans from Mumbai or Chennai, who boast multiple IPL trophies. Yet, Delhi fans have always stood firmly behind their team, passionately cheering with the anthem “Roar Macha.” Over the years, the Delhi Capitals have hosted many star players like AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, and more, all delivering thrilling performances. Despite having such talented players, the team has not yet lifted the IPL trophy, leaving fans feeling a bit disappointed. Still, the spirit and support of Delhi’s fans remain unwavering. If you are among the proud supporters of Delhi Capitals, now is your chance to prove your knowledge and loyalty. Take this quiz and aim for a perfect 10 out of 10! Show your passion and celebrate the journey of this exciting franchise.