Cricket Quiz: Let’s Test Your Knowledge on the IPL Playoffs!

The 18th season of the IPL is almost at its end, and the excitement is rising as the IPL Playoffs are just around the corner. With the top 4 teams now confirmed, the race for the IPL 2025 trophy is heating up. Fans all over the world are eager to see which team will lift the trophy this time. Over the last 17 seasons, the IPL Playoffs have given us many unforgettable moments—amazing innings, thrilling run chases, and match-winning performances. These high-pressure games have made the league even more fun and exciting for cricket fans. To celebrate the thrilling history of the IPL Playoffs and test how closely you’ve followed the tournament, here’s a special quiz! This 10-point IPL Playoffs quiz will check your knowledge of the most crucial moments in IPL history. Let’s see how well you remember the big games and whether you’ve truly backed your favourite team when it mattered the most!