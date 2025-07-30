Cricket Quiz: “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo” – Score 10/10 to Prove Your KKR Fandom

The Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League, having won the IPL title three times in their 18-year journey. They are often called the third-best team in the league and have a fanbase that includes both cricket lovers and Bollywood fans. One of the biggest reasons for this is their co-owner, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, who is often seen cheering for the team in the stadium. Over the years, KKR has had many big names in their squad like Gautam Gambhir, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Jacques Kallis. These stars have played a huge role in making the team strong and building its rich history in the tournament. If you are someone who supports Kolkata Knight Riders and proudly follows their famous slogan, “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo,” then here’s your chance to prove your love for the team. Take this quiz and try to score a perfect 10 out of 10!