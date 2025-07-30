Cricket Quiz: Let’s Check How Well You Know the Sunrisers Hyderabad Team

When we talk about big scores and powerful performances in the IPL, one team that comes to mind is the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Known as the Orange Army, they made their IPL debut in 2013 and have been impressive ever since. Over the years, SRH has given fans many thrilling moments and strong performances. The team has had some of the biggest cricket stars like David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With such a powerful lineup and loyal fans, SRH has built a strong reputation in the league. Now, if you’ve been cheering for them with all your heart, it’s time to prove your love and knowledge for the team! Take the quiz below and see how well you know your favorite team. Score a 10/10 and earn your spot as a true fan of the Orange Army!