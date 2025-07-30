Cricket Quiz: How Well Do You Know Steve Smith as a Cricket Fan

In today’s world, many cricket fans enjoy the fast pace and big hits of T20 cricket. But there are still fans who love watching traditional Test cricket, where the battle between bat and ball is balanced and intense. Steve Smith is one of the greatest Test players of this generation and is called the “Best Test Batsman of the Modern Era.” Playing for Australia, he has scored over 10,000 runs in 116 Test matches, with an impressive average of 56.74. If you are a fan of Test cricket and admire Steve Smith’s amazing career, here is your chance to test your knowledge. Take this quiz and see if you can score a perfect 10 out of 10 on the career of this Australian legend. Let’s find out how much you really know about Steve Smith!