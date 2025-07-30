Cricket Quiz: You're Not a True Mumbai Indians Fan If You Can't Score 10/10!

“Aamchi Mumbai” is more than just a phrase — it’s an emotion for every Mumbaikar. When Mumbai Indians joined the IPL in 2008, the love for the city grew even stronger. The team gave fans a reason to cheer with legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and many more wearing the MI jersey. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have become one of the most successful IPL teams, winning the title five times. This success has made the bond between the team and its fans even deeper. The passion and energy of the Mumbai Indians supporters have helped the franchise grow bigger and better every season. Whether it’s the Wankhede crowd or fans watching from home, MI supporters have always shown their loyalty and love. Now, if you think you're a true Mumbai Indians fan, it’s time to prove it. Take the quiz below and test your knowledge of your favourite team!