Cricket Quiz: How Well Do You Know Australian Cricket

Australia has been one of the most dominant teams in world cricket. Whether it is Men’s or Women’s cricket, the country has consistently performed at the highest level. They have won the most ICC trophies across formats, showing their strength in major tournaments. Apart from ICC events, Australia has also been a key part of iconic bilateral series like The Ashes and the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Over the years, legendary players such as Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Michael Clarke, David Warner, and Steve Smith have led the way with match-winning performances. Now, the younger generation is stepping in to carry the legacy forward. With a strong past and a promising future, Australia’s cricket journey has been nothing short of inspiring. If you believe you know all about Australian cricket — from its big wins to its key players — here’s your chance to prove it. Take the quiz below and test how well you really know the mighty Australian Cricket Team!