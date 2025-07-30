Cricket Quiz: Get Certified as Rohit Sharma’s Biggest Fan by Taking This Quiz

The chants of “Mumbai Cha Raja” echoing across Wankhede Stadium have become the ultimate tribute to Mumbai’s beloved cricketing hero, Rohit Sharma. Nicknamed the “Hitman” for his flawless timing, graceful strokeplay, and effortless sixes he smashes with ease, Rohit has earned a legendary status in Indian cricket. After leading India to glory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the Wankhede Stadium honoured him by naming a stand after him — a fitting recognition for his outstanding achievements. From smashing 5 centuries in the 2019 ODI World Cup to breaking numerous records across all formats, Rohit has firmly established himself as one of the game’s modern greats. His leadership, consistency, and elegance make him a fan favourite across generations. And if you consider yourself a true Rohit Sharma fan, here’s your chance to prove it — take the quick quiz below and get officially certified!