Time to Prove That You’re the Biggest Dhoni Fan.

Cricket Quiz: Think You’re the Biggest Dhoni Fan? It’s Time to Prove It!

The only captain in cricket history to win all the ICC white-ball trophies, MS Dhoni, also known as Captain Cool, is one of India’s greatest cricketers. His career, which lasted nearly 15 years, saw him become a legendary wicketkeeper-batsman. Dhoni was known for his lightning-fast stumpings, calm captaincy, powerful sixes, and the ability to read the game better than anyone. Whether it was finishing matches with a six or leading from the front in big tournaments, Dhoni always delivered. His presence on the field brought unmatched energy, and in the IPL, every time he walked out to bat, the stadium roared like never before. His calm nature under pressure and sharp thinking made him a fan favourite not just in India but across the world. If you consider yourself a true MS Dhoni fan, now’s your chance to prove it. Take this quiz and try scoring a perfect 10 out of 10!