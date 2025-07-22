Cricket Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Let's Test Your Knowledge!

When it comes to cricket rivalries, there are two main contenders: India vs Pakistan and Australia vs England. However, one rivalry that’s been gaining a lot of attention recently is India vs Australia. Over the years, this rivalry has become one of the most thrilling and intense, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. From the days of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting to the current battle between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the competition has always been fierce. Indian fans often wake up at 5 AM to watch their team face off against Australia, making it an unforgettable experience. With every series, there’s a new chapter in this epic rivalry. So, if you think you're a true fan of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, let’s test your knowledge and see how much you really know about this exciting contest!