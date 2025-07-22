Cricket Quiz: Let’s See How Well You Know Virat Kohli in Test Cricket!

Test cricket is known as the toughest format of the game. It challenges every player’s skill, patience, and strength. In recent years, the format seemed to be fading in popularity, but one man stood tall to keep it alive, Virat Kohli. With his passion, aggressive celebrations, and never-give-up attitude, Kohli brought new energy to Test cricket. As captain, he transformed the Indian Test team and became the most successful Test skipper in Indian history. However, on 12th May 2025, Virat Kohli shocked fans and the cricket world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. His contribution has been massive as 123 Test matches, 9230 runs, an average of 46.85, and 30 centuries. These numbers speak volumes about his greatness in red-ball cricket. So, if you truly believe you’re a die-hard Virat Kohli fan, now is the time to prove it. Take this quiz and show how well you know the King of Test cricket!