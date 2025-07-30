Only Champions Call ODI It the Real World Cup.

Cricket Quiz: Only True Champions Call It the Real World Cup – Score 10/10 in This Ultimate ODI Quiz to Prove It!

In the world of cricket, 1975 marked a turning point as the inaugural ODI World Cup was introduced, forever changing the landscape of the sport. Held every four years, the ODI World Cup has become more than just a tournament — it’s an emotion for millions of fans and a career-defining achievement for the players. From the heroics of Kapil Dev in 1983 to the iconic triumph of Sachin Tendulkar in 2011 and Ricky Ponting’s domination in the early 2000s, the World Cup has produced unforgettable memories across its 13 editions. Each season has brought moments of glory, heartbreak, and inspiration that continue to shape cricket’s legacy. If you’re someone who proudly calls the ODI World Cup the Real World Cup, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test. Take this ultimate quiz and see if you truly deserve to wear that badge of honour. Score 10 out of 10 to prove it!