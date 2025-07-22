Cricket Quiz: Let’s Discuss How Well You Know About the T20 World Cups

Starting in 2007, the T20 World Cups have brought as much excitement and fun as the 50-over World Cups. Held every two years, this tournament has become the biggest stage in T20 cricket. Fans have enjoyed thrilling matches, close finishes, and unforgettable moments. Stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, David Warner, and many more have shown their best skills in this format. So far, there have been 9 editions of the T20 World Cup, and each one has given fans something special to remember. From India lifting the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007 to West Indies stunning England in the 2016 final with Carlos Brathwaite’s four sixes, the tournament has had many historic moments. T20 cricket is fast, fun, and full of surprises and the World Cup has taken it to another level. Now, it’s time to test how well you remember these moments. Let’s take a short quiz and see how much you know about the T20 World Cups!