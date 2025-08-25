PKL Season 12: Quiz on Teams, Squads, and Star Players

The Pro Kabaddi League is set to commence with its new season, as the teams will be going against each other once again for the coveted title. This time, a record-breaking auction took place for the Pro Kabaddi League, as teams spent crores to build their squads. It surely was an auction which no Kabaddi fan would have missed, but not all of them remember it. Do you think that you have full knowledge of the PKL 2025 auction? If yes, then we challenge you to score a 10/10 in this PKL quiz.