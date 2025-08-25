The Greatest Raiders and Defenders in PKL History — Quiz for True Fans

In the 11 seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League, fans have surely seen tons of thrilling action from both raiders and defenders. Whether it is Pardeep Narwal doing his classic Super Raids or Fazel Atrachali giving us some intense Super Tackles, every real Kabaddi fan would remember them. You also might be thinking of yourself as a true Pro Kabaddi League fan, but are you really one? Test your Pro Kabaddi League knowledge by taking this quiz for the greatest players in league history.