How Well Do You Know The Evolution of Pro Kabaddi League

With its first season being played in 2014, the Pro Kabaddi League has definitely come a long way as its 12th season commences on 29 August. Over the last decade, this league has seen a number of things, whether it is the calm and composed leadership of Anup Kumar or the record-breaking bids in the auction, PKL has made enormous memories for the fans. However, the main question is, how much do you really know about this PKL journey? Let's bet that if you score 10/10 in this quiz, you'll be eligible for a prize, and if you don't, you will have to subscribe to Sportscafe.