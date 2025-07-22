Cricket Quiz: Only True RCB Fans Can Score 10/10 In This Quiz!

Being a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan isn’t easy as the team has played 17 seasons without winning a title, despite having legends like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, and Mitchell Starc. Fans often face trolls and heartbreak, but their loyalty never fades and supporting RCB means standing strong through every high and low, celebrating every six, wicket, and win as if it’s a title. The passion of the RCB fanbase is unmatched, and the chant "Ee Sala Cup Namde" echoes every season with hope. If you've been supporting RCB since Season 1, it’s time to test your loyalty and memory. Here’s a fun 10-question quiz every true fan should ace. Think you know your team inside and out? Take the challenge and go for that perfect 10/10!