Who Holds the PKL Single-Match Raid Record.

Record Breakers: Who Scored the Highest Raid Points in a PKL Match

Le Panga, the slogan of the Pro Kabaddi League, has been taken seriously by a few players when their turn comes to raid. They do not just go to survive, they head to the opponent's base to dominate with their raiding skills, which makes them included in the list of the highest raid points in a single match. If you think you know a lot about the highest raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League, we challenge you to score 10/10 in this quiz. And if you miss out on even one question, it is recommended to freshen up your PKL memories.