Cricket Quiz: If You Only Believe in Jassi Bhai, Then Attempt This Quiz for 10/10 Points

When it comes to India’s most valuable bowler, the first name that comes to mind is Jasprit Bumrah. He has been the backbone of the Indian bowling attack across formats in recent years. With 443 international wickets to his name, Bumrah has delivered in all situations, whether it’s a tense Test match session or the high-pressure final of the T20 World Cup 2024. He always steps up when the team needs him the most. His consistency, calmness, and skill under pressure make him a true match-winner. It’s no surprise that teammate Mohammed Siraj once said, “We only believe in Jassi Bhai,” a line that every Indian cricket fan agrees with. Bumrah’s impact is beyond just numbers as he brings hope and belief to fans and teammates alike. So, if you’re one of those who believes in Jassi Bhai too, it’s time to take this quiz and prove it!