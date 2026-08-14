Mbappé’s Nike Exit Rumors Intensify Despite New Cleat Promotion
Reports claimed Kylian Mbappé’s 19 year Nike partnership ended on July 31, but recent activity suggests otherwise. The Real Madrid star still appears on Nike’s website promoting Mercurial Superfly cleats and shared 3 Instagram stories about their launch.
After scoring 10 goals at the 2026 World Cup, Mbappé’s market value remains strong. As the rumors surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s future with Nike continue to circulate, recent developments suggest that the Real Madrid star remains closely connected to the brand. Mbappé has been sponsored by Nike since he was 8, making their partnership nearly 19 years old. Reports in France claimed that his Nike agreement expired on July 31 and that he could soon move to another sponsor. However, his recent activity appears to contradict those claims.
Mbappé is still featured on Nike’s website promoting his Mercurial Superfly cleats, while 3 of his 5 Instagram stories posted recently focused on the launch of his latest footwear. The situation has fueled speculation that negotiations over a new deal could be taking place, rather than pointing toward an immediate split. Mbappé’s commercial value has also increased following the 2026 World Cup, where he helped France finish fourth and scored 10 goals, becoming the tournament’s all time leading scorer.
His popularity has particularly improved in France after a difficult period involving disagreements with the national team and Didier Deschamps. Mbappé also has major sponsorship agreements with Hublot, Oakley and Dior. Given his global profile and strong recent performances, Nike continuing its association with Mbappé appears commercially logical.