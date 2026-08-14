After scoring 10 goals at the 2026 World Cup, Mbappé’s market value remains strong. As the rumors surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s future with Nike continue to circulate, recent developments suggest that the Real Madrid star remains closely connected to the brand. Mbappé has been sponsored by Nike since he was 8, making their partnership nearly 19 years old. Reports in France claimed that his Nike agreement expired on July 31 and that he could soon move to another sponsor. However, his recent activity appears to contradict those claims.