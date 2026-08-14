Manchester United Enter Race for Ibrahim Mbaye.

Fabrizio Romano says Barcola wants Liverpool, with personal terms nearly agreed and club negotiations ongoing. In the latest transfer developments, Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry about Paris Saint Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye after Liverpool cooled their interest in the 18 year old. Liverpool had previously held talks with Mbaye’s agent Jorge Mendes while also pursuing Bradley Barcola. However, Fabrizio Romano revealed that PSG consider a potential deal for both players worth almost €200m, making the combined package too expensive for Liverpool.