Manchester United Enter Race for Ibrahim Mbaye.

Manchester United Join Transfer Race for Ibrahim Mbaye
Manchester United have enquired about PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye after Liverpool cooled their interest due to PSG’s €50m (£43m) valuation. The 18 year old is attracting interest from several clubs, while Liverpool remain focused on Bradley Barcola.
Fabrizio Romano says Barcola wants Liverpool, with personal terms nearly agreed and club negotiations ongoing. In the latest transfer developments, Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry about Paris Saint Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye after Liverpool cooled their interest in the 18 year old. Liverpool had previously held talks with Mbaye’s agent Jorge Mendes while also pursuing Bradley Barcola. However, Fabrizio Romano revealed that PSG consider a potential deal for both players worth almost €200m, making the combined package too expensive for Liverpool.
Liverpool remain focused on signing Barcola, with personal terms reportedly close to being agreed. Romano also stated that Barcola wants to move to Liverpool and that negotiations between the clubs are continuing. PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has admitted that Barcola’s future remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Mbaye has attracted interest from several European clubs, including Manchester United, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Roma and Porto.
PSG are reportedly prepared to sell the young winger for €50m. Mbaye is believed to be seeking a move to secure regular first team football and continue his development. With Liverpool stepping back from the race, Manchester United could now explore the opportunity to bring the talented winger to Old Trafford.