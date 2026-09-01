Sure Bet of the Day, September 1! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

Ireland Women tour of England - Ireland Women vs England Women

The first ODI of the Ireland Women tour of England is all set to take place on 1st September, 2026. Seeing the odds and the form, the England Women are expected to take the first match away.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds England Women 1.15 Place a bet Ireland Women 5.06 Place a bet

Why are England Women Still Well Backed?

In the England Women camp, the team comes into the ODI with mixed recent results, recording 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 no result in their last 5 matches. Charlie Dean leads the side and has been one of the key players, scoring 171 runs at an average of 42.75 while also taking 8 wickets at an economy rate of 4.71. Alice Capsey adds value with both bat and ball, scoring 171 runs and taking 5 wickets in recent matches.

The Ireland Women have lost all 5 of their most recent matches. Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter remain important batting options, with Lewis scoring 467 runs at an average of 46.70 and Hunter making 422 runs at an average of 46.89 in their recent matches. Louise Little and Jane Maguire have also been among Ireland’s leading bowlers, taking 8 wickets each.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the ODI match gets underway at Grace Road, the pitch should offer a competitive contest between bat and ball. The venue has produced an average score of 243 from the last 10 matches, while around 8 wickets have fallen per game. The highest ODI total at the ground is 366, showing that batters can score heavily when they settle in. However, the surface has also produced low totals, including 112. Bowlers could remain effective through the innings, with the venue having supported 2 bowlers compared to 1 batter across its ODI matches. The England Women's team has the better odds in this contest.

Women's Asia Cup - Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women

The 5th match of the Women’s Asia Cup is scheduled between the Pakistan Women and the Thailand Women at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Looking at the odds, the Pakistan Women are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Pakistan Women 1.81 Place a bet Thailand Women 1.99 Place a bet

Why are Pakistan Women Still Well Backed?

Pakistan Women enter their Women’s Asia Cup Group A match against Thailand with no points yet, as this will be their opening game of the tournament. Their recent form has been mixed, with 2 wins and 3 losses in their last 5 matches. Muneeba Ali has been one of their key batters, scoring 285 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 28.5 and a strike rate of 130.13. Fatima Sana has also impressed with 11 wickets in 6 matches at an economy rate of 7.34. Nashra Sandhu adds further strength to the bowling attack with 8 wickets in 9 matches.

Thailand Women come into the contest with momentum after winning their opening Asia Cup match against Hong Kong. They currently sit at the top of Group A with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.300. Their recent form has also been impressive, with 4 wins from their last 5 matches. Nannapat Koncharoenkai has been in excellent batting form, scoring 254 runs in 10 matches at an outstanding average of 63.5. Phannita Maya has added 190 runs. With the ball, Thipatcha Putthawong has claimed 20 wickets at an economy rate of 3.70, while Sunida Chaturongrattana has taken 16 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Pakistan Women and Thailand Women prepare to face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the surface is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. The venue has hosted 128 T20Is, with teams batting first winning 61 matches and sides bowling first claiming 65 victories. The average first innings score stands at 141, while it drops to 124 in the second innings. Batters may find it easier to score early before the surface slows down. Bowlers could become more effective as the innings progresses. Considering the venue numbers, Pakistan Women have an edge here.

European T20 Premier League - Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers

On 1st September, the European T20 Premier League will feature Glasgow Cosmic taking on the Rotterdam Dockers at the Sportpark Westvliet. The odds are currently in the favour of Rotterdam Dockers.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Rotterdam Dockers 1.74 Place a bet Glasgow Cosmic 2.02 Place a bet

Why are Rotterdam Dockers Still Well Backed?

Glasgow Cosmic enter this contest with 1 win and 1 loss from their opening 2 matches, placing them in a competitive position as they look to build on their recent 32 run victory over Dublin Guardians. Richie Berrington has been their standout batter with 79 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39.50, while Jason Roy has contributed 60 runs. Matthew Cross has added 33 runs. Lungi Ngidi has led the bowling attack with 5 wickets at an economy of 5.67, while Ali Khan has taken 2 wickets.

Rotterdam Dockers have made an unbeaten start, recording 1 win from 2 matches, with their other game abandoned. They are yet to suffer a defeat and will look to strengthen their position near the top of the standings. Faf du Plessis has been in excellent form, leading the batting charts for the team with 87 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 150. Anrich Nortje has been outstanding with the ball, taking 7 wickets in 2 innings at an economy of 4.63. David Wiese has also contributed 5 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the upcoming clash between Glasgow Cosmic and Rotterdam Dockers, Sportpark Westvliet is expected to provide a competitive surface. The venue has hosted 23 T20Is, with teams batting first winning 12 matches, while sides chasing have secured 11 victories. The average first innings score stands at 144, compared with 130 in the second innings, suggesting that setting a target could be slightly more comfortable. Batters may need to spend some time at the crease before playing aggressive shots, while bowlers can remain effective with disciplined lengths. Currently, the Rotterdam Dockers are the favourites here.