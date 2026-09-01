Sure Bet of the Day, September 2! Indonesia Women vs Sri Lanka Women: A Solid Bet of 1.81

Parimatch Best Odds Sri Lanka Women 1.81 Place a bet

Why are Sri Lanka Women Still Well Backed?

In the upcoming Asia Cup match, Sri Lanka Women have made an excellent start and currently lead Group B with 2 points from 1 win and a strong net run rate of 6.263. Their recent record also reflects good momentum, with 4 wins from their last 5 matches. Chamari Athapaththu has been the standout performer, scoring 374 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.75 and a strike rate of 161.9. She has also taken 9 wickets. Imesha Dulani has added 215 runs, while Kavisha Dilhari has claimed 11 wickets recently.

Indonesia Women enter the match after losing their opening game and currently sit third in Group B with 0 points and a net run rate of minus 3.550. Their recent form has been mixed, with 2 wins and 3 losses in their last 5 matches. Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini has been a key batter, scoring 201 runs in 10 matches at an average of 33.5. Maria Corazon has also contributed 144 runs. With the ball, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi and Sang Maypriani have taken 10 wickets each recently.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The game between the two sides at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium could be a close one, with the pitch likely to offer something for both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers may get a little movement and bounce with the new ball, making the first few overs difficult for batters. As the ball gets older, batting should become easier and scoring may pick up. Spinners are unlikely to find much help from the surface. Chasing could be a good option, with the average first innings score around 147. Sri Lanka Women are the favourites according to the current odds.