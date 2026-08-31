Sure Bet of the Day, August 31! Bangladesh Women vs Indonesia Women: A Solid Bet of 1.02

Parimatch Best Odds Bangladesh Women 1.02 Place a bet

Why are Bangladesh Women Still Well Backed?

In the Women’s Asia Cup, Bangladesh Women will begin their Group B campaign against Indonesia Women on August 31. Bangladesh have shown mixed form in their recent 5 matches, recording 2 wins and 3 defeats. Nigar Sultana will be an important player at the top, having scored 330 runs at an average of 41.25 in her last 10 matches. Ritu Moni has also been effective with the ball, taking 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.1.

Indonesia Women have won 3 of their last 5 matches, alongside 2 defeats, and will aim to carry that form into their meeting with Bangladesh. Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini has been a key batter, scoring 199 runs at an average of 39.8 in her last 10 matches. Sang Maypriani has impressed with the ball, claiming 11 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 4.07.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the upcoming T20 match, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium should offer a fairly even contest between bat and ball. Seamers could get some assistance early through movement and bounce, which may make the opening phase challenging for batters. Once the ball gets older, stroke making should become easier and scoring opportunities could increase. The pitch is not expected to provide much grip for spinners, keeping their role limited. Chasing could be the preferred approach at this venue, with the average first innings score around 147. Based on the current odds, Bangladesh Women are the favourites heading into the contest.