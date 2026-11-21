Sure Bet of the Day, November 21! Australia vs England: A Solid Bet of 1.85

Parimatch Best Odds Australia 1.86 Place a bet

Why is Australia Still Well Backed?

Led by Mitchell Marsh, Australia have won four of their last five matches, demonstrating strong recent form. Marsh has scored 230 runs in seven matches at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 166.66. Tim David adds power to the middle order, while Adam Zampa is a key bowling threat with 19 wickets in his last 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.13. Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson provide additional pace options.

Harry Brook will be one of their biggest batting threats, having accumulated 432 runs in his last 10 matches at an impressive average of 72 and a strike rate of 200.93. Tom Banton will provide further batting support with 151 runs in 10 matches. In the bowling department, Adil Rashid has claimed 12 wickets in his last 10 matches at an economy rate of 9.03. Will Jacks also offers an all-round contribution, taking 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.30.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the first T20I between Australia and England, the Melbourne Cricket Ground is expected to offer a balanced surface with a slight advantage to batters. Fast bowlers could find early bounce and seam movement, while the pitch should become easier for stroke-making as the innings progresses. Spinners may have limited assistance, and the large boundaries will challenge power-hitters. With chasing teams winning 15 of 27 T20 matches here, Australia have the odds in their favour.