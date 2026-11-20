South Africa Hit by Major Setback Before 2nd Test Against Bangladesh
South Africa won't be having Temba Bavuma available for the next game. He will be missing out on the next match against Bangladesh, as Aiden Markram is set to lead the team. Bavuma led the team to a win in the first Test.
Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the second Test against Bangladesh, with regular captain Temba Bavuma unavailable for the match. Markram’s appointment comes as the Proteas prepare for the crucial encounter, where they will aim to maintain their momentum and strengthen their position in the series.
Markram, an experienced batter and former South African captain, will take on the responsibility of guiding the side in Bavuma’s absence. His leadership and experience will come in handy as South Africa will aim to do the same against Bangladesh.
The reasons behind the unavailability of Temba Bavuma have not been revealed. But South Africa has already taken up a lead in the series, as Markram will aim to continue the dominance.
Our Take
South Africa has already taken up a lead in the series against Bangladesh. And Temba Bavuma has already done his job with the team, putting them at the top of the WTC standings with an impressive total of 6 wins and 2 losses in 8 games. Aiden Markram will be eager to lead the team to yet another win, which could enhance his prospects of being a captain.