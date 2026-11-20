Despite his celebrations, Santos are eighth in the Brazilian Serie A, while Coritiba sit 13th among 20 teams, four points above the relegation zone with four matches remaining. Neymar has contributed 10 goals and eight assists across all competitions this season while captaining Santos. However, the club were eliminated from the Brazilian Cup quarter-finals by Palmeiras, losing 3-0 on aggregate. His future also remains uncertain as his contract expires in December. Santos' chief executive, who is his father, has expressed a desire to extend his stay, insisting that keeping Neymar happy is essential.