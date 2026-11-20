Neymar Explodes at Rival Fans With Furious Rant After Santos Victory
Neymar sparked controversy after Santos' 1-0 victory over Coritiba on Wednesday, directing an angry expletive-filled rant at rival supporters. The 34-year-old mocked Coritiba's relegation fears despite Santos sitting eighth in Serie A. He has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists this season.
In the latest incident, Neymar sparked controversy after directing an angry, profanity-filled rant at Coritiba supporters following Santos' 1-0 victory on Wednesday. The 34-year-old told the rival fans that their club was heading to Serie B and demanded respect. This was another heated episode in an eventful season for the Brazilian forward, who previously clashed with Remo officials after Santos defeated them in August.
Despite his celebrations, Santos are eighth in the Brazilian Serie A, while Coritiba sit 13th among 20 teams, four points above the relegation zone with four matches remaining. Neymar has contributed 10 goals and eight assists across all competitions this season while captaining Santos. However, the club were eliminated from the Brazilian Cup quarter-finals by Palmeiras, losing 3-0 on aggregate. His future also remains uncertain as his contract expires in December. Santos' chief executive, who is his father, has expressed a desire to extend his stay, insisting that keeping Neymar happy is essential.
The forward returned to his boyhood club in January 2025 after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. He previously enjoyed successful spells at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, joining the French club for a world-record £200million in 2017. Neymar also returned to Brazil duty in June after recovering from an ACL and meniscus injury sustained in his left knee.