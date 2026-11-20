BCCI Official Drops Big Hint on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Role
The BCCI official has said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the most experienced and crucial selection for India in 2027 to compete in the ODI World Cup in South Africa with their experience in the pitches there.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to play a meaningful role in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa as a BCCI official vouch for their significance in the campaign.
Speaking about India’s prospects at the tournament, the official stressed that the team would need both experienced players, particularly considering the challenging conditions and pitches expected in South Africa.
The official highlighted their experience as the two batters were legends of the sport and might also benefit India, given their knowledge of South African conditions. The remarks also showed that duration of their stay will remain in their hands once they have made the decision.
The 2027 World Cup is anticipated to take place in difficult conditions and the experience both players will have will bring stability and leadership in the Indian batting department. The comments have further fueled speculation among cricket fans that we might get to see Rohit and Kohli play again together in an ODI World Cup, adding a new chapter to their illustrious international careers.
Our Take
If India is to make its presence felt in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Rohit and Virat can prove to be a great addition. Knowledge about pressure situations, International cricket, and tough conditions can mean the difference in a big tournament. But whether or not they do participate will depend on their fitness, the shape they take and decisions made in the future years. In the meantime, the BCCI official says that their experience in long-term planning is still highly valued in India.