If India is to make its presence felt in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Rohit and Virat can prove to be a great addition. Knowledge about pressure situations, International cricket, and tough conditions can mean the difference in a big tournament. But whether or not they do participate will depend on their fitness, the shape they take and decisions made in the future years. In the meantime, the BCCI official says that their experience in long-term planning is still highly valued in India.