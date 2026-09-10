Sure Bet of the Day, September 10! Chase Maximum Returns on Scheduled Games

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Rotterdam Dockers 1.71 Place a bet Glasgow Cosmic 2.06 Place a bet

European T20 Premier League - Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic

The 19th match of the European T20 Premier League is set to be scheduled between the Rotterdam Dockers and the Glasgow Cosmic. Seeing the odds, the Rotterdam Dockers are the favourites here.

Why are Rotterdam Dockers Still Well Backed?

As the Rotterdam Dockers prepare for their 19th match of the European T20 Premier League, they sit 4th in the points table with 7 points from 6 matches. The Dockers have won 3 games, lost 2 and had 1 no result. Their recent form has improved, with 2 wins in their last 4 completed matches after an earlier defeat. Faf du Plessis has been their standout batter, scoring 251 runs at an average of 62.75 and a strike rate of 137.91. Anrich Nortje has also impressed with 14 wickets at an economy of 5.92, while David Wiese has taken 13 wickets.

Glasgow Cosmic are placed 5th with only 2 points from 6 matches. The team has managed just 1 win while suffering 5 defeats, leaving them at a poor net run rate of -1.076. Their recent form has been difficult, with 4 losses in their last 5 matches, although they did register a win during that run. Jason Roy has been their leading batter, scoring 194 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 143.70. George Munsey has added 139 runs. With the ball, Lungi Ngidi has taken 8 wickets, while Paul van Meekeren has 6.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Village at Malahide, Dublin, the surface is expected to provide good conditions for batting, with true bounce and enough pace to help batters play their shots. The short boundaries can also make it easier to score quickly once batters settle in. Fast bowlers may find some swing and movement with the new ball, particularly in the opening overs, while spinners could have a limited role later in the innings. The average first innings score is around 154, with chasing generally preferred. The highest recorded total is 252/3. Rotterdam Dockers are the favourites here.

Women's Caribbean Premier League - Jamaica Empress Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women

The 3rd match of the Women's Caribbean Premier League will be played between the Jamaica Empress Women and the Trinbago Knight Riders Women at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The odds suggest that the Trinbago Knight Riders Women have the edge here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Women 1.67 Place a bet Jamaica Empress Women 2.08 Place a bet

Why are Trinbago Knight Riders Women Still Well Backed?

The team Trinbago Knight Riders Women are sitting at the top of the table after 1 match, with 2 points and an impressive net run rate of 1.050. They opened the tournament with a convincing win and will aim to maintain that momentum. Deandra Dottin has scored 184 runs across her recent 10 matches at an average of 18.4, while Shikha Pandey has contributed 136 runs. Pandey has also taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.55, making her a key player with the ball. Samara Ramnath has claimed 9 wickets at 5.67 economy.

Jamaica Empress Women are currently 2nd in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League standings, with 2 points from 1 match. They began their campaign with a win and have a net run rate of 0.263. Chinelle Henry has made an excellent start, scoring 41 runs at a strike rate of 195.23, while Meg Lanning added 31 runs at 147.61. With the ball, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Stafanie Taylor have each taken 2 wickets. Henry was also instrumental in their opening victory, helping Empress complete a thrilling comeback against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the match at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, the surface is expected to offer a fair contest between batters and bowlers. The hard pitch should provide good pace and bounce early on, while fast bowlers can find some movement with the new ball. Batters who settle in should enjoy the reliable bounce and score freely. Spinners could become more effective as the game moves forward, especially if the surface starts to slow down. T20 scores around 160 to 180 can be competitive at this venue. Teams have also found value in batting first here, although chasing is possible. The Trinbago Knight Riders Women have the edge here.