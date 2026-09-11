Sure Bet of the Day, September 11! Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Wolves: A Solid Bet of 1.02

Parimatch Best Odds South Africa Women 1.02 Place a bet

Why are South Africa Women Still Well Backed?

As the South Africa Women head into the opening T20I, they bring much better recent momentum, having won 4 of their last 5 matches. Laura Wolvaardt is the standout batter, scoring 413 runs in her last 10 matches at an impressive average of 45.89 and strike rate of 146.97. Annerie Dercksen has contributed 162 runs at 23.14, while Eliz-Mari Marx has been effective with the ball, taking 3 wickets in her last 2 matches at an economy rate of 5.71. Kayla Reyneke has also taken 2 wickets at an economy rate of 6.

Zimbabwe Women’s recent form is a major concern, with 5 consecutive losses. Despite that poor run, several players have shown useful individual form. Kelis Ndhlovu has been one of their leading batters, scoring 192 runs in 12 WT20I innings at an average of 17.45 over the last year. Chiedza Dhururu has added 139 runs at 19.85, while Modester Mupachikwa has 132 runs at 22.00. With the ball, Lindokuhle Mabhero has taken 8 wickets at an average of 22.87, while Christabel Chatonzwa has 6 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is expected to be played on a balanced surface that offers something for both batters and bowlers. The pitch usually provides good bounce and carry early, allowing batters to play their strokes confidently once they settle. Fast bowlers can find some movement with the new ball, while spinners are likely to become more effective as the surface gets older. The average first-innings score in T20Is is around 156, making it important for teams to build a competitive total. With defending having a better record at this venue, South Africa Women look the favourites here