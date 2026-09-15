Delhi Capitals Set for Strong Coaching Staff Ahead of Upcoming Season
Delhi Capitals are about to have a major revamp in their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season. Sourav Ganguly is expected to join the team as the Head Coach, as Yuvraj Singh is expected to join as the batting coach. Former stars such as Chaminda Vaas and Amit Mishra are also likely to join.
Delhi Capitals will be going through a big revamp in its coaching staff for the upcoming season. Under Hemang Badani, they were not able to perform well in the previous season, finishing at the sixth spot in the league stages of the tournament.
But now things are about to change to a great extent. It has been reported that Sourav Ganguly will be taking over as the Head Coach of the line-up. With his experience in the international side, he would be looking forward to giving his best with Delhi to win its first title.
Yuvraj Singh, former Indian all-rounder, is also expected to be a part of the lineup. He will be taking up the role of the team's batting coach, working with the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Along with that, Amit Mishra and Chaminda Vaas are also likely to join the bowling department of the team.
Our Take
Delhi Capitals look packed and ready for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. But fans will have to wait for these appointments to be made official, which could eventually start a new era for the team. A team which has the greats of India and Sri Lanka present in the coaching staff. This will be a major revamp for the line-up, but it is expected to yield good results for the team.