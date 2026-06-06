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Players
Shadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellAshleigh GardnerEllyse PerryJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerMatt HenryGlenn PhillipsSai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarYash DayalAbhishek PorelRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve Smith
Teams
Tournaments
Players

At Sportscafe, we deliver comprehensive Afghanistan cricket news, covering everything from player performances to team strategies and historic victories. Whether it’s Afghanistan cricket news today or the latest updates on their progress in tournaments, our detailed coverage ensures you stay informed about every significant development in Afghan cricket.

Prince Yadav’s World Cup Dream May Finally Become Reality

Prince Yadav’s World Cup Dream May Finally Become Reality

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  • cricket
DC Star Could Receive First-Ever Test Team Selection

DC Star Could Receive First-Ever Test Team Selection

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  • cricket
WATCH, AFG vs CAN | Gurbaz and Ahmadzai avoid horrific collision to hand Nabi grand send-off

WATCH, AFG vs CAN | Gurbaz and Ahmadzai avoid horrific collision to hand Nabi grand send-off

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Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Ice cool Stubbs’ heroics with bat sees Proteas equal Afghanistan's Super Over tally

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Ice cool Stubbs’ heroics with bat sees Proteas equal Afghanistan's Super Over tally

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  • cricket
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Rabada redeems himself with acrobatic runout to extend game into Super Over

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Rabada redeems himself with acrobatic runout to extend game into Super Over

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Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Gurbaz stuns Jansen with audacious upper cut that sails past fence behind wicket

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Gurbaz stuns Jansen with audacious upper cut that sails past fence behind wicket

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  • cricket
AFG vs NZ | New Zealand draw first blood in group of death with emphatic chase against Afghans in Chennai

AFG vs NZ | New Zealand draw first blood in group of death with emphatic chase against Afghans in Chennai

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  • cricket
NZ vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Allen and Seifert laugh in shared embarrassment after collision leads to drop

NZ vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Allen and Seifert laugh in shared embarrassment after collision leads to drop

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Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan complete clean sweep with nine-run win in third T20I

Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan complete clean sweep with nine-run win in third T20I

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AI Simulation, ZIM vs AFG T20Is | Afghanistan seal three-match series with 12-run win in second game

AI Simulation, ZIM vs AFG T20Is | Afghanistan seal three-match series with 12-run win in second game

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ZIM vs AFG | Second T20I in Harare, Preview

ZIM vs AFG | Second T20I in Harare, Preview

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Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan start T20 leg with 53-run win in Harare

Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan start T20 leg with 53-run win in Harare

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  • cricket
AFG vs ZIM | Twitter heaps praises as Zimbabwe dominate Afghanistan on first day of Harare Test

AFG vs ZIM | Twitter heaps praises as Zimbabwe dominate Afghanistan on first day of Harare Test

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AFG vs BAN Review | Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 200 runs in third ODI to claim a clean-sweep series win

AFG vs BAN Review | Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 200 runs in third ODI to claim a clean-sweep series win

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AI Simulation, AFG vs BAN ODIs | Afghanistan complete clean sweep with five-wicket win over Bangladesh

AI Simulation, AFG vs BAN ODIs | Afghanistan complete clean sweep with five-wicket win over Bangladesh

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AFG vs BAN | Third ODI in Abu Dhabi, Preview

AFG vs BAN | Third ODI in Abu Dhabi, Preview

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AI Simulation, AFG vs BAN | Resurgent Rashid spearheads Afghan defence to wrap up hattrick of ODI series wins

AI Simulation, AFG vs BAN | Resurgent Rashid spearheads Afghan defence to wrap up hattrick of ODI series wins

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AFG vs BAN | Afghanistan hope to use momentum to seal third-straight ODI series win over Bangladesh

AFG vs BAN | Afghanistan hope to use momentum to seal third-straight ODI series win over Bangladesh

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AFG vs BAN | Omarzai stars with bat and ball to take Afghanistan 1-0 in ODI series

AFG vs BAN | Omarzai stars with bat and ball to take Afghanistan 1-0 in ODI series

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AI Simulation, AFG vs BAN । Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in first ODI

AI Simulation, AFG vs BAN । Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in first ODI

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AFG vs BAN | Bangladesh set eyes on second consecutive Afghan washout in third T20I

AFG vs BAN | Bangladesh set eyes on second consecutive Afghan washout in third T20I

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AFG vs BAN | Bangladesh survive scare to win first T20I by four wickets

AFG vs BAN | Bangladesh survive scare to win first T20I by four wickets

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AFG vs BAN | Litton-less Bangladesh embark on Afghan mission with World Cup on horizon

AFG vs BAN | Litton-less Bangladesh embark on Afghan mission with World Cup on horizon

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Afghanistan to travel to Zimbabwe in October

Afghanistan to travel to Zimbabwe in October

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 11th Match, Group B – Asia Cup 2025 (18 September, Abu Dhabi)

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 11th Match, Group B – Asia Cup 2025 (18 September, Abu Dhabi)

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Dunith Wellalage Leaves Asia Cup 2025 After Father’s Death

Dunith Wellalage Leaves Asia Cup 2025 After Father’s Death

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Asia Cup 2025: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Reach Super Four

Asia Cup 2025: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Reach Super Four

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