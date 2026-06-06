Afghanistan Cricket Team News
At Sportscafe, we deliver comprehensive Afghanistan cricket news, covering everything from player performances to team strategies and historic victories. Whether it’s Afghanistan cricket news today or the latest updates on their progress in tournaments, our detailed coverage ensures you stay informed about every significant development in Afghan cricket.
Prince Yadav’s World Cup Dream May Finally Become Reality
DC Star Could Receive First-Ever Test Team Selection
WATCH, AFG vs CAN | Gurbaz and Ahmadzai avoid horrific collision to hand Nabi grand send-off
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Ice cool Stubbs’ heroics with bat sees Proteas equal Afghanistan's Super Over tally
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Rabada redeems himself with acrobatic runout to extend game into Super Over
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Gurbaz stuns Jansen with audacious upper cut that sails past fence behind wicket
AFG vs NZ | New Zealand draw first blood in group of death with emphatic chase against Afghans in Chennai
NZ vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Allen and Seifert laugh in shared embarrassment after collision leads to drop
Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan complete clean sweep with nine-run win in third T20I
AI Simulation, ZIM vs AFG T20Is | Afghanistan seal three-match series with 12-run win in second game
ZIM vs AFG | Second T20I in Harare, Preview
Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan start T20 leg with 53-run win in Harare
AFG vs ZIM | Twitter heaps praises as Zimbabwe dominate Afghanistan on first day of Harare Test
AFG vs BAN Review | Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 200 runs in third ODI to claim a clean-sweep series win
AI Simulation, AFG vs BAN ODIs | Afghanistan complete clean sweep with five-wicket win over Bangladesh
AFG vs BAN | Third ODI in Abu Dhabi, Preview
AI Simulation, AFG vs BAN | Resurgent Rashid spearheads Afghan defence to wrap up hattrick of ODI series wins
AFG vs BAN | Afghanistan hope to use momentum to seal third-straight ODI series win over Bangladesh
AFG vs BAN | Omarzai stars with bat and ball to take Afghanistan 1-0 in ODI series
AI Simulation, AFG vs BAN । Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in first ODI
AFG vs BAN | Bangladesh set eyes on second consecutive Afghan washout in third T20I
AFG vs BAN | Bangladesh survive scare to win first T20I by four wickets
AFG vs BAN | Litton-less Bangladesh embark on Afghan mission with World Cup on horizon
Afghanistan to travel to Zimbabwe in October
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 11th Match, Group B – Asia Cup 2025 (18 September, Abu Dhabi)
Dunith Wellalage Leaves Asia Cup 2025 After Father’s Death
Asia Cup 2025: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Reach Super Four
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