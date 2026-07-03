Shikhar Dhawan News
Sportscafe, we bring you the latest news about Shikhar Dhawan, covering everything from his thrilling centuries to his leadership in the Indian cricket team. Whether it's Shikhar Dhawan news today or a milestone achievement, we keep you updated with everything you need to know about this cricketing icon.
Shikhar Dhawan Shows Faith in Rohit and Kohli for 2027 World Cup
What Dhawan Said About Rohit and Virat Is Winning Hearts
Two Indian Stars Questioned by ED in Illegal Gambling Case
Could the Indian Team See a Repeat of the Murali-Karthik Incident?
Why Did Shikhar Dhawan’s Son Block Him Everywhere?
IND-C vs AUS-C Review | India face second consecutive defeat as Australia win by 4 wickets in WCL 2025 game
WCL 2025 | India Legends vs Pakistan Legends game called off due to geopolitical reasons
Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket following international retirement
Shikhar Dhawan calls time on his illustrious career and retires from all forms of cricket
IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to reflexive Klaasen stumping Dhawan against fast bowler
IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to ‘The Shikhar Redemption’ grabbing stunner post DRS confusion
IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Mayank Express rocketing Super Giants to home victory against Kings
IPL 2024 | Twitter lauds as Dhawan hit Maxwell-esque switch-hit sending a colossal six
IPL 2024 | Twitter and Kohli in splits as giant screen displays Shikhar Dhawan Pro Max in Chinnaswamy
IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC | Twitter reacts as Dhawan triumphs in battle of captains with an astonishing take
IPL 2023 | How Punjab Kings can qualify for Indian Premier League Playoffs
IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS | Who said what ft. Andre Russell, Rinku Singh
IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI | Who said what ft. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav
IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter praises confident Curran for dismissing Stoinis with decisive review
IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT | Who said what ft. Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia
IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS | Who said what ft. Shikhar Dhawan & Aiden Markram
IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Rahul Tripathi’s redemption as he guides SRH to thrash PBKS by 8 wickets
IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS | Twitter lauds Shikhar Dhawan for fighting lone battle with brilliant 99
IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS | Who said what ft. Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson
IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Dhawan rediscovers his best form to lead PBKS to 5-run win
IPL 2023, RR v PBKS | Twitter reacts as Ashwin's silent Mankad gesture has Shikhar Dhawan shook
IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Trent Boult halts his over to fix sight screen himself
Thank you for visiting the Shikhar Dhawan news section at Sportscafe. From breaking news to insights into his latest performances, we ensure you're always informed.