India Tour of Bangladesh Gets Major Boost as BCCI Likely to Speak with Government

The India tour of Bangladesh means more games for the cricket fans to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli together. Since India has started its preparations for the 2027 World Cup, it is now necessary for the team to take a look at the different pitch conditions around the world. With the presence of experienced stars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India will aim to conquer Bangladesh once again, when the series is confirmed.