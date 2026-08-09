India Tour of Bangladesh Gets Major Boost as BCCI Likely to Speak with Government
Each passing day brings the India tour of Bangladesh closer to the fans. Reports suggest that the BCCI is now expected to speak with the government for the same. A window from 29 August to 15 September has been proposed for India's participation.
A positive news for the Indian fans who want more ODI action. The India tour of Bangladesh is nearing a final call soon, as the BCCI is expected to speak with the Indian government for the same. Since it will be India visiting Bangladesh, a confirmation from the government is also necessary.
Reports claim that the BCCI has proposed a window from 29 August to 15 September for the same, where the team will be playing against Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is. A few days back, Bangladesh Cricket Board also talked to the government for the same, before they proceeded the talks with the BCCI.
And now, the only thing left is a final call by the Indian government. If all checks are done, fans will be able to expect the series to be on, as the schedule will be announced within a week or two. After a long time, it seems that the India tour of Bangladesh may finally be possible for the fans to witness.
Our Take
The India tour of Bangladesh means more games for the cricket fans to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli together. Since India has started its preparations for the 2027 World Cup, it is now necessary for the team to take a look at the different pitch conditions around the world. With the presence of experienced stars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India will aim to conquer Bangladesh once again, when the series is confirmed.