The recent developments which have taken place in the trade deal involving Hardik Pandya shows that one team is now less in the competition. It seems that Gujarat Titans have backed off completely, after the condition of Hardik being reinstated as a captain came in. The team already has Shubman Gill at the helm, who led them to the finals of the recent edition and is also leading India in the Test and ODI format. It now remains to be seen what the other teams would do, noting the fact that Gujarat is out of the race.