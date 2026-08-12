Gujarat Titans DENY Hardik Pandya Trade as Mumbai Indians Face Major Twist
Hardik Pandya's trade with the Gujarat Titans was almost on the cards. But now it seems that his former team has decided to back off from the trade deal. Reports claim that Hardik wanted to get the captaincy back, due to which this deal has been written off.
The competition between the IPL teams to get Hardik Pandya to their side is now getting less competitive every day. Gujarat Titans, his former team, also stood in the race. But as per a recent development, it has been reported that the trade deal involving Hardik Pandya to Gujarat Titans has been written off.
It has been reported that Hardik Pandya was also in demand for Gujarat Titans, to have a happy reunion with Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra. But unfortunately, this trade deal might have been cancelled by both sides due to one condition laid down by the former GT captain.
Hardik Pandya wanted to get his captaincy back, if he decided to be traded to Gujarat Titans. But unfortunately, Gujarat didn't accept this condition, which eventually led to the trade deal involving Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians being scrapped.
Our Take
The recent developments which have taken place in the trade deal involving Hardik Pandya shows that one team is now less in the competition. It seems that Gujarat Titans have backed off completely, after the condition of Hardik being reinstated as a captain came in. The team already has Shubman Gill at the helm, who led them to the finals of the recent edition and is also leading India in the Test and ODI format. It now remains to be seen what the other teams would do, noting the fact that Gujarat is out of the race.