Bangladesh Pull Off the UNTHINKABLE Against Australia
Bangladesh have pulled off a massive victory against Australia in the first Test. Defeating them at Darwin, the team has become the one who took the fewest tests to win against Australia in Australia.
The Bangladesh cricket team has done something which even the Asian giants such as India, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka couldn't do. They have been able to defeat Australia in Australia, taking up the least games possible. While India has managed to pull off some greatest wins in Australia, Bangladesh has also started to script history with their win.
In the first Test match being played at Darwin, the team showed its dominance from the very first day. Bowling out Australia for a score of 198, and then going on to score a mammoth total of 426 runs. Australia knew that the pressure was going to take them to a big loss but it was too late.
The team fought back but Bangladesh bowled them all out at the score of 284. Following this, the team only had to chase down a target of 57 runs, which they completed with 9 wickets remaining. Pat Cummins has once again silenced the crowd, but the difference is that this time he silenced his own crowd.
Our Take
Bangladesh has shown the fact that they are no longer a team which gives slight competition to the cricket giants. With their performances against Australia in the first Test, they have shown the level of talent pool they have, which could even help them to reach the WTC final. Australia had players such as Travis Head, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, but it all went for nothing against Bangladesh.
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