Why 2026 Has Been a Year To Forget for Australian Cricket
Australia has not been able to do well in any format of the game lately. Suffering from shocking defeats across formats, it seems that a rough phase has started for the Aussies. Recently, the team also went on to lose the first Test against Bangladesh by a margin of 9 wickets.
Australia is definitely termed as a cricket giant, as they have been able to dominate across every corner of the world. But recently, it seems that their domination has been put under threat. Earlier this was done by the other giants such as India, South Africa, New Zealand, or England.
But things have gone way worse for the Australian team in 2026. It all started with the team heading to the T20 World Cup, where the majority of their key players were injured. Due to this reason, they went on to finish their campaign in the group stages only. Following this, the team also lost a T20I and ODI series against Pakistan.
In order to get their form back, they were also scheduled to play an ODI series against Bangladesh, which also came up as a loss for the team. Now in the first Test match against Bangladesh at Darwin, the team has ended up grabbing another massive loss.
Our Take
Such losses suggest that Australia will now be going through a transition phase. Travis Head has been a star batsman, but he has struggled to score runs for the team lately, causing Steve Smith to be the lone warrior. Their pace trio has suffered with injury issues to a great extent, due to which the only match they played together came against Bangladesh in a losing cause.
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