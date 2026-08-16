Trent Rockets STUN Manchester Super Giants to Lift The Hundred Trophy
Trent Rockets won The Hundred title once again by defeating Manchester Super Giants by four runs in the finals. Tim David played an explosive knock which helped to post a strong total. While Jos Buttler was able to keep Manchester Super Giants in the chase, Matt Henry got the upper hand in the end.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Lord's, which is a high quality batting surface with quick outfield and reliable bounce. The new ball will be able to offer some swing under the overcast London conditions, as batters will be able to score well once they get settled. Spinners will be able to get some grip as the game progresses, but overall the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. The weather forecast predicts cool temperatures with partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain.
Toss
Manchester Super Giants won the toss and decided to bowl first. The team aims to use the early swinging conditions and restrict Trent Rockets to a low total.
Lineups
Trent Rockets: Finn Allen, Ben Duckett, Aneurin Donald, Sam Billings (C), Tim David, Mitchell Santner, Lewis Gregory, Calvin Harrison, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Ben Sanderson
Manchester Super Giants: Paul Walter, Tim Seifert, Jos Buttler (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Leus du Plooy, Michael Bracewell, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Noor Ahmad, Sonny Baker
Match Report
Trent Rockets started the final match with full aggression, as Finn Allen and Ben Duckett used the powerplay restrictions well. Allen went on to score 34 runs off 20 balls before Josh Tongue broke the opening stand. Duckett went on to attack, as he added 41 runs before Gus Atkinson dismissed him, leaving Trent Rockets at 76/2.
Sam Billings and Tim David were able to do well in the middle overs, as they targeted Noor Ahmad whenever he bowled short. Billings scored 38 to keep the scoreboard moving, but Michael Bracewell removed him during a crucial phase. Tim David went on to score 42 runs off 24 balls, as Trent Rockets finished at the score of 171/6.
Manchester Super Giants started the chase positively, as Paul Walter and Tim Seifert added 52 runs in the first 35 balls. Matt Henry was able to break the stand by removing Walter, while Mitchell Santner immediately removed Seifert. Jos Buttler was able to take control, as he found boundaries against both pace and spin. Heinrich Klaasen was able to provide some support, as the duo added 64 runs.
But Craig Overton was able to dismiss Klaasen for 32, adding a late twist. The team needed 39 runs off 20 balls, as Buttler kept on attacking till Matt Henry dismissed him for 68 runs off 41 balls. Michael Bracewell was able to keep the chase alive, but the bowling changes by Sam Billings turned out to be effective. The team needed 11 runs off the last five balls, where they only managed to get six, losing the final by four runs.
Player of the Match
Matt Henry won the Player of the Match award, as he went on to take some crucial wickets, including Buttler, and even bowled well in the final over of the game.
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