The match will be played at Lord's, which is a high quality batting surface with quick outfield and reliable bounce. The new ball will be able to offer some swing under the overcast London conditions, as batters will be able to score well once they get settled. Spinners will be able to get some grip as the game progresses, but overall the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. The weather forecast predicts cool temperatures with partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain.