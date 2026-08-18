East Delhi Riders Edge Central Delhi Kings in a Four-Run Thriller
East Delhi Riders shocked the fans by defeating Central Delhi Kings by four runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The team posted a total of 176/7, after which they relied on the bowling performances of Mayank Yadav. He rattled Central Delhi Kings with ease and restricted them to complete the chase.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is expected to offer a batter-friendly track with good pace and reliable bounce. The short boundaries at this venue will encourage stroke play, while spinners and cutters will be effective during the middle overs. The weather is expected to be hot and humid with mostly clear skies, creating favourable conditions for a full match.
Toss
Central Delhi Kings wins the toss and decides to bowl first. The team aims to use the early swinging conditions, and chase down later when the dew arrives at this venue.
Lineups
East Delhi Riders: Arpit Rana, Vansh Mehra, Sujal Singh, Mayank Rawat, Suryansh Raina, Kavya Gupta, Vaibhav Baisla, Deepak Punia, Rounak Waghela, Simarjeet Singh (C), Mayank Yadav
Central Delhi Kings: Yash Dhull (C), Siddharth Joon, Yugal Saini, Aditya Bhandari, Keshav Dabas, Vansh Bedi, Money Grewal, Aatrey Tripathi, Tejas Baroka, Gavnish Khurana, Abhishek Kumar Yadav
Match Report
East Delhi Riders were able to make a good start after being sent to bat, as Arpit Rana and Vansh Mehra attacked the new ball. The duo went on to score 48 runs together before Money Grewal dismissed Mehra for 26. Rana continued his attack by finding boundaries but Tejas Baroka removed him at 37. Sujal Singh and Mayank Rawat went on to rebuild the innings, as they added 54 runs in the middle overs.
Rawat was able to accelerate against the spinners before losing his wicket at 39, as Suryansh Raina scored 29 runs off 17 balls. The team did well in the final overs phase, as Kavya Gupta and Vaibhav Baisla added runs late in the game. East Delhi went on to score 174/7, giving a challenging target to Central Delhi Kings.
Central Delhi Kings were able to receive a positive start in the chase, as Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon added 51 runs off 35 balls. Simarjeet Singh was able to break the stand by removing Joon for 29, as Mayank Yadav stepped in to remove Yugal Saini cheaply. Dhull still remained composed and anchored the innings with Aditya Bhandari. The duo had a partnership of 63 runs, which kept them in the game. But Rounak Waghela removed Bhandari for 34.
The team needed 42 runs off the last 20 balls, when Yash Dhull attacked the pacers to bring down the equation. But Mayank Yadav bowled well in his final over, where he conceded just six runs and took the wicket of Dhull for 62 runs off 40 balls. Central Delhi Kings finished at 170/8, falling four runs short of the win.
Player of the Match
Mayank Yadav won the Player of the Match award in this game, as he went on to take the crucial wicket of Yash Dhull, and even restricted Central Delhi Kings from scoring in the death overs.