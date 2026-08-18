East Delhi Riders were able to make a good start after being sent to bat, as Arpit Rana and Vansh Mehra attacked the new ball. The duo went on to score 48 runs together before Money Grewal dismissed Mehra for 26. Rana continued his attack by finding boundaries but Tejas Baroka removed him at 37. Sujal Singh and Mayank Rawat went on to rebuild the innings, as they added 54 runs in the middle overs.