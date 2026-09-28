Each and every day is taking us closer to the World Cup 2027 than ever. And this tournament will be hosting a lot of significance for the cricket fans, as it would be the last for many legends such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and many more. The schedule of the tournament is expected to be announced soon, and if the reports are true, it would be known to the fans in just a few days time.