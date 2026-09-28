ICC Set to Announce World Cup 2027 Schedule on This Date
The ICC might soon announce the schedule of the World Cup 2027. With the tournament set to take place in three countries, the schedule of the same is yet to be announced. However, reports suggest that the ICC will be announcing the same on October 1.
The ICC is expected to announce the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2027 soon. It was confirmed that the tournament will commence on 4 October and the finals will be played on 21 November. Amidst all this, fans had waited to see when they would be able to watch their favourite players in action.
Now the reports suggest that the ICC would be releasing the schedule of this much awaited tournament on 1st October. The tournament has a total of 14 teams, with 57 matches set to be played in the same season.
Along with that, only ten out of the 14 teams have been finalised in the tournament. South Africa and Zimbabwe have qualified directly as the hosts, while the remaining 8 teams have qualified on the basis of their ICC rankings. Indian fans wait to see when they will watch RoKo in action for one last time.
Our Take
Each and every day is taking us closer to the World Cup 2027 than ever. And this tournament will be hosting a lot of significance for the cricket fans, as it would be the last for many legends such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and many more. The schedule of the tournament is expected to be announced soon, and if the reports are true, it would be known to the fans in just a few days time.