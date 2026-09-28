Virat Kohli Opens Up on What Matters Most to Him Now
The 37 year old youngster has done well for the Indian team once again. And it is none other than Virat Kohli, who finished the first ODI against West Indies with a match winning knock. After the game, he opened up on his primary focus in the game, talking about the milestones too.
Whenever Virat Kohli comes to bat, every fan thinks that he would be smashing a ton. Even when he gets out after scoring a half-century, fans don't cherish the same, as he has raised the expectations so high with his prolific performances across all formats of the game.
In the first ODI against West Indies, he marked his return to the game after two months. While West Indies managed to post a total of 295, Kohli decided to be the chase master again. He finished scoring 139 runs in this game, as India won the match by 8 wickets. This was also his 55th ODI and 86th international century.
After the match, Virat Kohli talked about his key focus in the game now. He said, "My focus has never really been on these milestones, so to say. It's just understanding the situation along the course of just doing the job for the team. Achievements come along. Obviously, I feel very grateful and very blessed to be in this position for having played so long.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli has openly said that he is not just playing for milestones now, he is now playing for the Indian team. And his new approach in the game has helped him to focus more on utilising the opportunities to smash boundaries. In the process of playing for the team, he also goes on to bring the milestones.