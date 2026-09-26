Sure Bet of the Day, September 26! Malaysia vs Oman: A Solid Bet of 1.35

Parimatch Best Odds Oman 1.35 Place a bet

Why is Oman Still Well Backed?

Malaysia comes into this contest with a mixed recent record, winning 2 of their last 5 matches while losing the other 3. However, their latest result was a win, giving them some momentum before facing Oman. Malaysia are currently at the top of Group B with 2 points from 1 match and an impressive NRR of 2.950. Syed Aziz has been one of their most productive batters, scoring 301 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 137.44. Virandeep Singh has added 253 runs at 42.17, while also taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of 5. Pavandeep Singh has also claimed 14 wickets in his last 9 matches, although his economy rate is 6.91.

For the Oman side, the recent results show 2 wins followed by 3 defeats in their last 5 matches, leaving them looking to regain consistency. Their previous meeting with Malaysia in June 2026 ended in an 8-wicket defeat, adding context to this fixture. Mohammed Al Balushi has been Oman's leading recent batting contributor, scoring 171 runs in 5 matches at an average of 34.2 and a strike rate of 120.42. Sufyan Mehmood has made 134 runs in 9 matches, averaging 19.14. With the ball, Nawed Al Balushi has taken 6 wickets in 3 matches, while Sameer Othman has 5 wickets in 5 matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the, Korogi Sports Park offers a balanced surface with the hybrid pitch providing good pace and reliable bounce for the quicks. Spinners can also come into the game as the surface wears and offers more grip. The average first-innings score of 137 suggests that batting requires patience, while the average second-innings score of 87 highlights the difficulty of chasing. With 9 of 15 matches won by teams batting first, the toss could be important. The 65-metre shortest boundary gives batters scoring options. Looking at the odds, Oman have the edge here.