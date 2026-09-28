South Africa looks all set for the Test series against Australia, as Kagiso Rabada is also set to make his return to the game. He has been out of action for a while, as the team would hope for him to do well in the intra-squad game, which is scheduled to be played soon. At the same time, the return of Anrich Nortje to the line-up feels good, as he was not even included in the Central Contracts list.