Big Boost for South Africa as Key Bowler Returns Ahead of Australia Tests
South Africa has announced its team for the first Test match against Australia. With the series set to commence soon, the team has been named for just one game, as they face injury issues. Kagiso Rabada has been included in the squad, as the team has received a major boost.
The World Test Championship cycle is about to get even more exciting, with the Test series between Australia and South Africa about to commence soon. Cricket South Africa has recently announced its team, just for the first test, which has given some positive news to the fans.
In the squad, Kagiso Rabada has been named, as the star bowler is about to make his return. He suffered with a severe hamstring injury, due to which it was questionable whether he will be able to make it back in time for the Tests or not. His availability will be determined following the intra-squad test match to be played next week.
At the same time, players such as Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman and Kwena Maphaka are also dealing with injuries and they have not been selected. Instead, the team has gone with Anrich Nortje, who has not played a single Test match since March 2023.
Our Take
South Africa looks all set for the Test series against Australia, as Kagiso Rabada is also set to make his return to the game. He has been out of action for a while, as the team would hope for him to do well in the intra-squad game, which is scheduled to be played soon. At the same time, the return of Anrich Nortje to the line-up feels good, as he was not even included in the Central Contracts list.