Major Update as India-Sri Lanka ODI Venue Set for Change
The ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will be seeing a change in its venue soon. And this change will happen for the first ODI, which is scheduled to take place in Delhi. As the stadium is about to go through renovation works, it won't be able to host the game.
The ODI series between India and Sri Lanka is about to have a change in the venues. The dates of the series were already decided, as it was set to commence from 13 December at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, the venue for this game might be changed within a few weeks.
One of the major reasons behind the same is the fact that the Arun Jaitley Stadium is about to go through renovation works. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) will be having some massive changes made to the drainage system of this venue. And this would require an extended period of time.
Due to this reason, the venue won't be available to host the matches for a while, including the first ODI against Sri Lanka. It has been reported that a proposal for the drainage system improvement has been sent. Once it gets approved, the venue would be changed by the BCCI.
Our Take
It is a big positive and a negative both for the fans in Delhi. A positive is that they will be able to have an improved drainage system at this venue, which will allow them to witness better games in the future. And the negative is the fact that they might miss out on what could be the final time to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli together at this venue.