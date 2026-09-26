Sure Bet of the Day, September 27! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

Sri Lanka tour of England - Sri Lanka vs England

The 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and England is set to be played at the Kennington Oval, London. Looking at the odds of the match, the England team are expected to take the game home.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds England 1.19 Place a bet Sri Lanka 4.70 Place a bet

Why are England Still Well Backed?

For the England side, the recent form has been mixed, with 3 wins and 2 losses in their last 5 matches. They started this ODI series strongly by beating Sri Lanka by 89 runs in the opening game, but then lost the 2nd ODI by 16 runs. Joe Root has been England’s standout batter, scoring 582 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 97 and a strike rate of 89.4. Ben Duckett has added 400 runs at 40. Jofra Archer and Will Jacks have both taken 9 wickets in their last 7 matches. England’s squad includes Harry Brook as captain, along with experienced names such as Root, Archer and Duckett.

For the Sri Lankan side, recent form has also been uneven, with 2 wins, 1 no-result, 1 loss and 1 abandoned match in their last 5 outings. Kusal Mendis has been their leading recent batter, producing 428 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 53.5 and a strike rate of 89.91. Pathum Nissanka has scored 305 runs at 33.89. With the ball, Asitha Fernando has taken 8 wickets in 8 matches, while Dushmantha Chameera has claimed 7 wickets in 4 games.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Kennington Oval, London, the ODI pitch generally provides a good surface for batting, with consistent bounce and reliable pace allowing batters to play their strokes once settled. Fast bowlers can find some swing and seam movement with the new ball, particularly during the early overs when conditions are helpful. As the innings progresses, the surface is expected to become more comfortable for stroke-making. The average first-innings ODI score at this venue is around 246, suggesting a competitive total can be posted. Considering the conditions and home advantage, the England team have the edge here.

Australia tour of South Africa - Australia vs South Africa

Coming to the 2nd ODI of the tournament, the Australian team will be taking on the South African team at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Currently, the Australian team have the upper hand here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Australia 1.77 Place a bet South Africa 2.06 Place a bet

Why are Australia Still Well Backed?

Getting the South African team into the 2nd ODI, they have won 4 of their last 5 matches and also secured a 67-run victory over Australia in the series opener. Quinton de Kock has been in excellent touch, scoring 367 runs in 7 matches at an average of 61.17 and a strike rate of 96.57. Matthew Breetzke has also contributed 355 runs at 50.71. With the ball, Corbin Bosch has taken 10 wickets, while Bjorn Fortuin has claimed 8 wickets.

The Australian team are looking ready for the 2nd ODI and have won 4 of their last 5 matches despite losing the opening game against South Africa by 67 runs. Cooper Connolly has been one of their leading batters, making 375 runs in 8 matches at an average of 46.88 and a strike rate of 95.41. Josh Inglis has added 334 runs, although he is ruled out of the ODIs with a fractured finger. Nathan Ellis has been Australia's standout bowler, taking 22 wickets in 9 matches at an economy rate of 4.57.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the game begins at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the pitch is expected to offer plenty of pace and bounce, giving fast bowlers some assistance with the new ball. Once batters settle in, the reliable bounce and quick outfield can make stroke-play easier and help produce big totals. The high altitude can further aid scoring, while spinners may have limited impact unless the surface slows down. Teams chasing could benefit under the lights, making Australia the favourites here.

West Indies tour of India - India vs West Indies

The 1st ODI of the series between India and West Indies is set to take place on 27th September, 2026 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. India are having the upper hand in the match with the odds in their favour.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India 1.13 Place a bet West Indies 5.85 Place a bet

Why is India Still Well Backed?

During the recent matches, India have won 3 of their last 5 ODIs, including 2 consecutive victories, although they have also suffered 2 defeats. Shubman Gill has been in outstanding form, scoring 561 runs in 9 matches at an average of 93.50 and a strike rate of 110.65. Rohit Sharma has also contributed consistently, with 454 runs in 10 matches at an average of 45.40. With the ball, Prasidh Krishna has claimed 17 wickets in 8 matches, while Gurnoor Brar has taken 11 wickets in 6 games.

West Indies have recorded 2 wins and 3 defeats in their last 5 matches, making consistency an area to address ahead of this contest. Shai Hope has been a key performer with the bat, scoring 361 runs in 10 matches at an average of 51.57 and a strike rate of 95.50. Keacy Carty has added 260 runs in 10 matches, but his average of 28.89 indicates room for improvement. Matthew Forde and Jayden Seales have each taken 10 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers could find movement, bounce and some swing with the new ball, making the opening overs important. Once settled, batters should enjoy the reliable bounce and quick outfield, allowing them to build partnerships and score freely. Spinners may come into play during the middle overs as the surface slows and grips. The average ODI first-innings score is around 247, while 260-290 could be competitive. The Indian team are looking the favourites here