Sure Bet of the Day, September 28! India vs Afghanistan: A Solid Bet of 1.10

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Why is India Still Well Backed?

For Afghanistan, recent form has been inconsistent, with the team losing 4 of their last 5 matches and recording only 1 win. Their recent run includes 3 consecutive defeats, followed by a victory before another loss. Darwish Rasooli has scored 133 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 14.78 and strike rate of 116.66, while Najibullah Zadran has managed 37 runs in 2 matches. With 6 wickets in 5 matches, Abdollah Ahmadzai has been Afghanistan's leading recent wicket-taker, while Arab Gul has claimed 5 wickets in 2 matches at an economy rate of 2.86.

For India, the team enters the quarter-final in excellent recent form, having won all of their last 5 matches. Their latest meetings with Afghanistan also underline their strong record, with India winning the last 5 encounters, including the 3 T20Is played in September 2026. Ishan Kishan has scored 311 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 34.56 and strike rate of 145.32, while Abhishek Sharma has 269 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 203.78. Ravi Bishnoi has taken 7 wickets in 6 matches at an economy rate of 6.74, while Arshdeep Singh has 6 wickets in 5 matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the, Korogi Sports Park has a balanced hybrid surface that offers good pace and consistent bounce for fast bowlers. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and provide spinners with more grip and assistance. The average first-innings score of 137 indicates that batters may need to spend time at the crease before playing freely, while the second-innings average of 87 shows that chasing can become challenging. Teams batting first have won 9 of the 15 matches played at the venue, making the toss an important factor. The 65-metre shortest boundary also gives batters an opportunity to find boundaries when they settle in. Considering the conditions and current odds, India have the edge here.