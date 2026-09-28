Ellyse Perry making her return to the Women's Premier League with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru is a massive boost for the team. They are now having a strong team, with players such as Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and even Lauren Bell, who dominated the last season with her bowling skills. It remains to be seen what gets added more to the team in the upcoming auction, which could make their line-up almost unbeatable.