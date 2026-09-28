Ellyse Perry’s RCB Future Confirmed Ahead of WPL Auction
Ellyse Perry's future in the WPL was having the RCB fans concerned. She missed out on the last season and was seen playing in a different tournament. However, it has been confirmed that she will play WPL 2027, as she has been retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The RCB fans will be delighted for the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League, as their team enters being the defending champions. The team has announced its retention, and all the key players have been retained by them. Some of them were even concerned regarding Ellyse Perry.
She missed out on the last season of the tournament, and was spotted playing in local tournaments. After this, it was not confirmed whether the franchise would be retaining her for the upcoming season or not. However, RCB has announced its retention list, and it also includes Ellyse Perry.
In a special post, RCB confirmed that Perry would be returning to the team and will play the upcoming edition of the WPL. This comes as a massive boost for the defending champions, who missed Perry to a great extent, even when they had won the previous edition of the tournament.
Our Take
Ellyse Perry making her return to the Women's Premier League with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru is a massive boost for the team. They are now having a strong team, with players such as Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and even Lauren Bell, who dominated the last season with her bowling skills. It remains to be seen what gets added more to the team in the upcoming auction, which could make their line-up almost unbeatable.