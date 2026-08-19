As the decision for the final venue is awaited, fans can't wait to see the action of Duleep Trophy. The tournament begins from 23 August, as the quarter finals have been slated to take place from that day. Following this, the winning teams will be going on to face Central Zone and South Zone in the semi-final match. This will ultimately lead to the finals of the tournament, where Chepauk and Chinnaswamy stand in contention already, for the venues.