Duleep Trophy Final Could Be Held at This Iconic Stadium
The venue for the Duleep Trophy final is yet to be decided. And amidst all this, M Chinnaswamy Stadium and MA Chidambaram Stadium are emerging as the key contenders. With the final set to be played from 6 September, it remains to be seen which venue is decided.
The finals for the Duleep Trophy will be taking place on 6 September, but the venue for the same has not been decided. Since it is one of the most prestigious red ball tournaments in India, the BCCI has also shortlisted two venues for the finals. One is the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the other is MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Both venues hold significance for both international and domestic matches. The decision on the venue will be taken soon by the BCCI, which will decide where the two finalists will face each other for the prestigious title. While Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its batter-friendly conditions, Chepauk has been known for favouring the spinners.
The choice of venue will now be a strategic decision, which ultimately decides which team could get the upper hand. While spinners are able to do well at both venues, they receive more benefit at Chidambaram Stadium, where batting is tough.
Our Take
As the decision for the final venue is awaited, fans can't wait to see the action of Duleep Trophy. The tournament begins from 23 August, as the quarter finals have been slated to take place from that day. Following this, the winning teams will be going on to face Central Zone and South Zone in the semi-final match. This will ultimately lead to the finals of the tournament, where Chepauk and Chinnaswamy stand in contention already, for the venues.